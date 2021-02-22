Mayor Hogsett announces $190M toward City-County facilities with ‘Circle City Forward’ initiative

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced $190 million in upgrades to City-County facilities Monday afternoon to as part of the “Circle City Forward” public investment initiative.

Mayor Hogsett outlined a timeline to power the city’s comeback from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Circle City Forward is an aggressive course of action for Indianapolis, a plan designed to jump-start the economy and drive public investment into our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Today, we start that investment with a $190 million commitment to projects in neighborhoods across our city.

“This initial investment will upgrade critical government facilities and enhance service delivery to residents. It will create hundreds of construction jobs for workers, boosting our local economy while improving quality of life for residents.”

The initial $190 million package will be comprised of a variety of projects and will be financed by offsetting the expiring Pension Relief Fund property tax levy with the County Cumulative Capital Development Fund tax levy. The mayor’s office says this is available after the 2005 Pension Relief bonds are paid off this year, and the rate shift will decrease the average tax burden of Indianapolis homeowners.

“This $190 million package is an opportunity to act on priorities Councillors have heard from constituents, with development that impacts our neighborhoods, boosts our local economy and improves the quality of life and delivery of city services for our residents,” said City-County Council President Vop Osili.

The mayor’s office noted that the package includes major parks investment, including: $20 million for Frederick Douglass Park and its family Center facility as part of its centennial celebration; $11 million for upgrades to Riverside Park; and $7 million each for Krannert Park and Grassy Creek Park.

Also included are new public safety facilities, with $30 million for a modern Forensics Crime Lab, a new $40 million Youth and Family Services Center to replace the Juvenile Detention Center and $16 million for an upgraded coroner facility. A $7.5 million new fire station will replace the current station in Broad Ripple.

Rounding out the projects are $18 million towards a facility for Animal Care Services and a new $9 million Solid Waste Garage to replace the current 70-year-old building, according to the mayor’s office.

Initial funding to jump-start Circle City Forward will be introduced before the City-County Council Monday night.