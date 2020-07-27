Notre Dame withdraws as host side for 2020 presidential debate

SOUTH BEND — The University of Notre Dame will no longer host the first of the 2020 presidential debates, the university’s president announced Monday.

The debate was scheduled for September 29 and would have been the first presidential debate Notre Dame hosted.

President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. said he made “this difficult decision because the necessary health precautions would have greatly diminished the educational value of hosting the debate on our campus.”

In a letter earlier Monday to the Notre Dame community, Father Jenkins said that “the inevitable reduction in student attendance in the debate hall, volunteer opportunities and ancillary educational events undermined the primary benefit of hosting — to provide our students with a meaningful opportunity to engage in the American political process.”

Father Jenkins said he made his decision after consulting with Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County deputy health officer, and with the unanimous support of the Executive Committee of the University’s Board of Trustees.