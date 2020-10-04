FOP president: Officers await Hogsett leadership on murders, protest preps

INDIANAPOLIS — When Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86 President Rick Snyder watched news coverage of a triple murder early Sunday morning on Indianapolis’ northeast side, he said he spotted police officers and grieving relatives in the video but couldn’t see Mayor Hogsett or a city county-councilor or any representation of Indianapolis’ political leadership.

“Tough questions need to be asked right now,” said Snyder. “Three people were just slaughtered in our city. Four more were shot, we’re told. A mass casualty incident, not the first, not the last, and no elected official in sight to answer the question.”

With the early morning killings at an after-hours-club, Indianapolis’ homicide total for the year climbed to 176.

The all-time record is 179 in 2017, and Snyder estimates at this rate, the city will top 220 killings for 2020.

“Evil follows the path of least resistance, and it’s been demonstrated in this city that are our leaders are not standing behind their police officers, they are not encouraging them to stand strong in the face of the evil that we are confronting and, in fact, they are cutting our police officers off at the knees, and then they wonder why our city is crumbling around us,” said Snyder.

Currently, the City-County Council, with the mayor’s support, is considering Proposal 237 to create a citizen majority General Orders Board to write the rules for IMPD.

Relatives of police officers are not eligible for the four appointed citizen positions on the board, but councilors propose that a criminal record is not a disqualifier for an appointee named by either the mayor or the Council.

The proposal has 17 co-sponsors on the Council and is soon due for a final vote.

“Now we have elected officials saying, ‘Let’s bring in citizens and have them take responsibility for the policies of the police department,’ so once again, elected officials won’t be held accountable. It provides a forum for them to point fingers at one another and at the people making the policies.

“Go look at the two nights of violent riots in our city. Where were our elected leaders? I asked the question then. Where are the answers? My question was simple: Where were you? Has the mayor ever answered that question?

“Our elected officials were nowhere to be found. Now some governmental appointees were found marching and participating in the protests that translated into riots and no questions were asked. No questions were answered.”

IMPD commanders indicate Dr. David Hampton, Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Engagement, played a pivotal role in negotiating with protesters the weekend of May 29-31 when demonstrations against social injustice degenerated into rioting and looting that left an estimated financial property loss downtown in excess of $5 million and led to a pair of murders.

While Indianapolis is creeping closer to a new annual homicide total, a special grand jury is set to begin its investigation into the fatal police shooting of Dreasjon Reed on May 6.

Mindful of the violent community response in Louisville last month when a Kentucky grand jury refused to indict officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, Mayor Hogsett said IMPD officers are closely watching developments in other cities as well as planning a response to possible protests when the Reed grand jury reports back.

“I defer to Deputy Chief Josh Barker and Chief Randy Taylor regarding their particular strategy and plans,” Hogsett told FOX59 News. “Now with the grand jury returning its decision in the investigation that is being conducted by the special prosecutor, you’re absolutely right. IMPD, I am confident, will be ready, and let us hope that the public protests that ensue, if they do, will remain peaceful. If they do not, IMPD will take appropriate reactions.”

“We can only go by what has been demonstrated,” said Snyder, recalling the last weekend in May. “We had elected officials who had our officers stand down.”

“The administration will remain very, very involved,” said Hogsett, “but ultimately, this is a matter for law enforcement professionals in terms of both the protection for public protesters who have a constitutional right to do so, but at the same time try to anticipate and weed out people who really aren’t interested in protesting. They may have other motives, and we need to protect the protesters while at the same time holding accountable those who may have other motives.”

Sources indicate multiple Hogsett appointees consulted with IMPD commanders that weekend, and police communications reviewed by FOX59 indicate that officers were under the impression “our directive has been to stay away from them,” as the crowd turned violent, though a commander later said that perception was misunderstood.

“They had a good plan in May. They were not allowed to carry out that plan,” said Snyder. “When we inject politics into policing, we get bad, poor outcomes, and then our politicians go into hiding.”

In the weeks after the riots, Hogsett appointed a three-member commission headed up by former U.S. Attorney Deborah Daniels to examine IMPD’s role in the marshaling of spring protests and suppression of subsequent violence and make recommendations for police response to future incidents.

“Have you or your staff appeared before Deborah Daniels commission and offered testimony as to what went on that weekend?” the mayor was asked.

“No,” said Hogsett. “We certainly would be willing to, but, we have not done so thus far.”