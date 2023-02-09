Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — President Biden has appointed Governor Eric J. Holcomb to the Council of Governors for a two-year term.

The Council of Governors is comprised of 10 bipartisan Governors across the country and the platform exist to, “increase coordination around preparedness, resilience, and response between the Federal government and state governments, and strengthen between the Federal government and state governments, and strengthen the Federal-State partnership that’s critical to protecting our nation from threats to our homeland security,” according to the White House briefing room.

Governor Holcomb was appointed at the same time as New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Holcomb and Grisham will replace Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Tennessee Governer Bill Lee, who have completed their terms.

The Council of Governors was formally established by President Obama on January 11, 2010.