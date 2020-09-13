Proposal to give civilian dominated board control over IMPD’s general orders to be introduced Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal to give a civilian dominated board control over IMPD’s general orders, including the use of lethal force, is set to be introduced to the City-County Council Monday night.

Proposal 237 is still being written but is on the agenda.

The proposal would create a seven-member general orders board, with four citizens appointed by the mayor and the City-County Council to examine the policies and procedures by which IMPD patrols the city.

Right now, that authority lies with the chief of IMPD and his staff.

The proposal reads that such a board would enhance public confidence and input into IMPD operations.

Any civilian members of the board would attend IMPD’s citizens’ police academy.