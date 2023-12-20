INDIANAPOLIS—It’s no secret among lawmakers that gun violence in Indiana, especially among youth, continues to rise. That’s why State Rep. Maureen Bauer is the latest of several democratic lawmakers to announce upcoming gun legislation measures ahead of the next session.

According to Bauer, the South Bend community has lost two children to accidental shootings in the past two years, and two more were victims of gun violence—a tragic story familiar across many Indiana cities. That’s why she unveiled her plan this week to ensure fewer Hoosier families suffer the same fate.

“We’re seeing more and more youth turn to violence,” Bauer said.

Starting next session, Bauer said she will look for ways to provide money from the state’s “School Safety Plan” statute to school violence prevention programs.

“My bill would add this to being one more piece of the list that schools can have in their corporation to be eligible for the matching grant funds,” Bauer said.

She also said she will introduce a bill that would strengthen hospital programs that help victims of gun violence, and try to break the cycle of crime.

“My language would allow those organizations who are currently doing the work to seek Medicaid reimbursement,” Bauer said.

But this comes as the state faces a $1 billion Medicaid shortfall, which means finding funding could mean getting federal help.

When asked about thoughts on making her plan feasible, Bauer said, “We have to look at the cost of violence and not investing in these health initiatives in the first place.”

The release of her plan also comes amid other legislative efforts to overturn a law that prevents cities, counties, and municipalities from creating gun control policies—something Bauer said would most likely go nowhere.

“I’ve had this conversation with my colleagues, and they do not want a patchwork of laws on this issue,” Bauer said.

When asked about legislative attempts to overturn that same law, Gov. Eric Holcomb said, “We don’t want to unnecessarily infringe on or harm legal gun owners.”

Gov. Holcomb said policies that crack down on criminals instead of law-abiding citizens would be the right approach.

”The State of Indiana will continue to partner with local law enforcement, local entities as we do every single day and we would statewide on, on fronts where we can be mutually beneficial,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Rep. Bauer also said she’s interested in starting a state office of gun violence prevention, although if and when that could become a reality has yet to be seen.