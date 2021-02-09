‘Rioting’ bill makes its way to state Senate

INDIANAPOLIS– Republican State Sen. Mike Young admitted last week that his “rioting” bill, a reaction to last spring’s destructive civil unrest in Indianapolis, had major issues, conflicts and constitutional ambiguities, and he told fellow members of the Senate’s Corrections and Criminal Law Committee to, “trust me,” that he would strike significant portions of the proposed legislation and bring back a tighten up version of their consideration today.

Tuesday morning, Young returned with an important yet singular change to a bill that even he admitted needed major work, but essentially did little to address the objections of fellow committee members.

Anyone attending a protest that turns violent and leads to a loss of life will not be charged with felony murder under Young’s adopted amendment, even if those protesters were not in the immediate vicinity of the killing and had no knowledge or participation in it.

Presence during every other crime, however, is fair game for police to make an arrest and prosecutors to file charges under a proposed law that even legislators admit they don’t fully understand.

“Well, that’s precisely the problem,” said Sen. Karen Tallian, a democrat representing Porter County. “We don’t know what the universe or scope of this is. If it includes whoever the police managed to round up that day.

“Now it allows conspiracy charges for misdemeanors,” she said. “Even if somebody didn’t do the act themselves that they were all together and I don’t know what is going to constitute conspiracy in this particular instance.”

Young said his bill is intended to maintain the peaceful exercise of the First Amendment right redress grievances against the government while providing protection from violent protesters.

“We want their messages to be heard whether we agree with them or not because everyone in this country has that right to do it and I think their rights to do it should be protected and upheld,” said Young, “but their messages are diminished when we have people who, for whatever reason, whether they’re people here or people from out of state, who come and agitate to rile up a peaceful protest to destroy our cities, to tear up our businesses, to harm other individuals and we’ve seen that take place, and so all this is is an attempt to make sure we can have peaceful protests by our citizens that their message is heard loud and clear by the elected officials and to keep our businesses safe by giving them the opportunity to protect their business.”

When it comes to protecting businesses and the public peace, SB 198 gives mayors more leeway in calling curfews to clear the streets while at the same time holding municipalities financially responsible for property losses and personal damages due to protests they should have anticipated were going to get out of hand.

“Because if a city decides not to place law enforcement and you blame them, you just created a situation now where everybody’s freedom of speech is gonna be hindered,” said Sen. Greg Taylor, a democrat from Indianapolis’ west side. “You’re gonna have municipalities that will look at a situation form a very very interesting perspective and that is from the perspective of somebody who could be held liable because people act which we’ve never been able to control.

“This bill does not just, in your words, try to protect people’s freedom of speech. It creates liability and I think that liability’s gonna create a lessening of people’s freedom of speech.”

The bill would also permit judges to hold arrested protesters for up to three days without a bond hearing, carving out a special exemption in opposition to Indiana Supreme Court orders that misdemeanor offenders and those charged with the lowest non-violent felonies be permitted to be released on own recognizance bond in an attempt to relieve jail overcrowding and judicial backlogs.

“This bill is going the wrong way on that,” said Tallian. “I tried to get it just limited for level 5 felonies and up but that didn’t happen. This flies in the face of every other bond reform that we’re trying to do.”

Last summer, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears refused to pursue criminal charges against dozens of protesters who were arrested for non-violent offenses during a week of demonstrations in late May and early June.

SB 198 would give the state attorney general authority to step in and prosecute offenders who local authorities choose not to charge.

“This is the fifth place where I’ve seen, ‘Let’s go around the local prosecutor and try somewhere else,’” said Tallian.

Last week, Mears issued the following statement after the first reading of Young’s bill:

“The Senate committee discussion today illustrates not only an overreach but a fundamental misunderstanding of what compels individuals to protest. It is disappointing that the message some legislators took from the ongoing calls for racial justice was that protest should be criminalized. Ultimately, the impact of the bill will be to chill the expression of First Amendment Rights by peaceful people.”

The ACLU of Indiana provided written testimony to the committee that found the bill, “overly broad,” “ripe for abuse by law enforcement,” and, “makes it the norm to declare a curfew.”

“Under SB 198, any person at a mass gathering…who is lawfully walking on the sidewalk, can be prosecuted for refusing to leave the event if they see five people spill into the streets,” reads the ACLU testimony. “Additionally, they can be prosecuted for not reporting that activity if they see it. This would make people liable for the acts of others without any actual contribution, simply on the basis of them being in the same place at the same time.”

The bill would also make criminally liable anyone who buys an airline ticket or pays bail for an arrested protester or provides food or shelter to anyone attending a demonstration while designating any group of five people or more a potential “unlawful assembly.”

Many of these concerns were raised as potentially unconstitutional during last week’s hearing when Young promised to rewrite troubling passages of the proposed legislation.

Aside from striking the felony murder provision, the largely unaltered bill now makes its way to the full senate for consideration.

Next week, the same senate committee will consider SB 168 which would establish a five-member commission, controlled by statehouse leadership, to hire and fire the chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and oversee operations of police in the state’s capitol city.

The bill’s sponsor said the proposed legislation would eliminate the pressure of local politics on IMPD and is a reaction to last year’s riots and record homicide total in Indianapolis.