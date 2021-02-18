Sen. Braun refuses to condemn Trump for attack on Pence during Capitol riot

INDIANAPOLIS– Following a meeting with restauranteurs in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday, U.S. Senator Mike Braun, in an one-on-one interview with FOX59, refused to condemn former President Trump for his speech that preceded an attack on the U.S. Capitol that put the life of Vice President Mike Pence in danger.

The interview marked the first time Braun had returned to Indiana to answer questions since his vote last weekend to not convict Trump of impeachment charges related to the riot.

When asked if he owed fellow Hoosier Pence and his wife Karen and their family any explanation for not holding Trump accountable for his speech exhorting the crowd on Jan. 6 to pressure the Vice President to block ratification of the November election results which led to a mob roaming the halls of the Capitol chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” Braun said:

“I think the way that day unfolded was horrific and you saw how many got caught up in it.

“When you do push the envelope too hard too often, you’re gonna get results like we saw. When it comes to Mike Pence and his alignment with Trump and his loyalty to him, that’ll be for him to figure out and President Trump. I view it as a day that hopefully we will never see again and I voted the way I did because it had issues much larger than whether a riot was instigated. It had a lot of constitutional issues, due process, First Amendment, so nothing’s ever simple when you cast a vote like that.”

Braun was then asked what could have been bigger to Pence and his family that day than their lives being threatened by a mob which had been directed by the president to march on the Capitol to deliver a message to the Vice President and why the senator chose not to hold Trump accountable with a guilty vote in the impeachment trial.

“I would do the same thing,” said Braun, “because I think the issue is broader than that and Mike Pence will work that consideration out with whatever he does down the road and I do know that he stood by the president’s side on agenda and other stuff and what unfurled that day was unfortunate.”

Braun was also asked whether he stands behind Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who, after refusing to convict Trump during the Impeachment trial, said the former president was responsible for the riot, or if he aligns himself with Trump who later called McConnell a “hack” and a failed leader.

“I think you’re going to see that tug of war,” said Braun who refused to pick a side. “I think Senator McConnell has a point of view that I think maybe looks too much for the federal government, the employer that has employed him and many others and not delivering a good product. On the other hand, when you’ve got an outsider like me and anyone else, you’ve got to respect the institution that you are living within and maybe both points of view need to be fine -tuned or you find something in between.”

You can see portions of Braun’s interview Sunday morning on In Focus hosted by FOX59’s Dan Spehler.