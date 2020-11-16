Senator Young cleared to return to Washington after negative tests

Republican Senator Todd Young (R-IN) speaks during a press conference after Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate as the 115th justice to the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill, October 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Senator Todd Young has been cleared by his doctor to return to Washington, D.C. Tuesday and resume Senate business after testing negative for COVID-19 twice, his office announced Monday in a press release.

On November 9, Young’s office announced that the senator was in quarantine after meeting with a staff member the previous week who later tested positive for the virus.

“I appreciate all the kind messages I’ve received, and I look forward to returning to Washington to push for more relief for Hoosiers who are hurting as a result of this pandemic,” Senator Young said. “I encourage all Hoosiers to remain vigilant and continue to take this virus seriously.”