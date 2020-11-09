Senator Young quarantines after contact with staff member who tested positive for COVID-19

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) arrives for the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 09, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Senator Todd Young is in quarantine after meeting with a staff member last week who has since tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday in a press release.

Senator Young is halting all in-person activities until further notice.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to self-quarantine to protect the health and safety of my fellow Hoosiers, Senate colleagues, and staff,” Young said in a statement. “I am feeling healthy, working from home, and not experiencing any symptoms, but I will be tested this week and halt all in-person activities until further notice.“