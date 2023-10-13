INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State Rep. Donna Schaibley will not seek reelection to her central Indiana seat and will retire next year after a decade in the Indiana House, becoming the latest Republican legislator to either pass on reelection or resign from their seats.

Schaibley, a Carmel Republican, said Thursday she will complete her current term and not seek reelection in 2024 to House District 24, which includes portions of Boone and Hamilton counties.

Shaibley was first elected to the Indiana House in 2014 and currently serves as vice chair of the House Public Health Committee. She cited among her accomplishments legislation she authored this year that “lowers patient and employer health care costs by creating greater price transparency and by providing oversight of Indiana’s largest hospital systems.”

Shaibley joins fellow Carmel Republican Rep. Jerry Torr as the latest Indiana GOP legislators to not seek reelection. Torr announced in early October that he would not seek reelection and would retire next year after 28 years in the House.

In September, Republican state Sen. Jon Ford of Terre Haute said he would resign effective Oct. 16 from his western Indiana district. A Republican caucus has chosen Greg Goode, the state director for Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young, to finish out the remainder of Ford’s term.

Republican Sen. Chip Perfect, of Lawrenceburg, resigned in late September from his southeastern Indiana seat. A caucus chose businessman Randy Maxwell to complete Perfect’s term.

In July, State Rep. Randy Frye, a Republican from Greensburg, resigned from his southeastern Indiana district due to health issues. Attorney J. Alex Zimmerman was chosen to complete Frye’s term.