Trump announces commitment of millions in USDOT funds for Indiana transit projects via Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced via Twitter that millions of dollars are being committed to Indiana by the U.S. Department of Transportation for public transit.
In one tweet, Trump said Indiana will receive $77.5 million for a “‘game-changing’ transit project to provide fast and frequent service to the people of Indianapolis and Lawrence.”
A minute later, Trump posted another tweet stating Indiana will receive $100 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund transit for the South Shore Line to connect residents around the state and the Chicago area. Trump mentioned the project will help people access jobs and reduce traffic. He added that Governor Eric Holcomb has “worked very hard on this project.”
Further details on the projects have not yet been released, but Trump posted several additional tweets announcing the commitment of millions in funds for projects in other states.