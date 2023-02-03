WESTFIELD – Two prominent Central Indiana mayors are leaving office at the end of the year, sharing many of the same successes and many of the same concerns.

Just ahead of the filing deadline, Mayor Andy Cook (R-Westfield) issued a statement Friday morning announcing his decision, but first revealed the news to FOX59 in an exclusive interview that aired Thursday evening.

Cook joins fellow Hamilton County mayor Jim Brainard (R-Carmel) who announced his decision to step aside late last year after nearly thirty years in office.

“I’m in my 16th year as Mayor of the city that I love,” Cook said in a statement Friday morning. “I’ve been Westfield’s first and only Mayor as we have grown from a small farming community into a city of over 50,000, listed by national publications as one of the safest and most desirable places to live in America. I’m very proud of the progress that we’ve made, but we’ve got a good field of younger people, and it’s time for the next generation to lead Westfield into the future.”

“He’s been a valued colleague, and I know his commitment and dedication to Westfield will be greatly missed,” Brainard added.

Both mayors have championed massive development projects in their cities, which have seen explosive population growth throughout their time in office. But they’ve also faced criticism for spending heavily on those projects.

“It was worth it,” Brainard said. “What we do as mayors is about placemaking and you have to invest in those places if they’re going to be competitive.”

Cook led the efforts to build Grand Park in Westfield, the multi-million dollar youth sports complex that the city is now in the process of selling.

“Westfield was a sleepy little town of 20,000 people,” said Cook. “(While) Hamilton County was one of the leading places in America. I said ‘I think we can do that with this community also.'”

Both mayors also lamented the divisive nature of modern politics at the national level- something Cook says he’s felt at the local level too.

“Politics has really changed recently,” said Cook. “Even at the local level, the amount of disrespect and lack of civility amongst elected officials is disappointing and frankly I don’t want to be part of it.”

“That’s what we see on the national stage,” said Brainard. “If you disagree with my idea, you’re a criminal, you’re terrible, you’re a bad person. It didn’t used to be like that.”

Cook and Brainard are among a significant group of Indiana mayors who’ve decided against a run for re-election this year. Just across the county line, Mayor Emily Styron (D-Zionsville) opted against a bid for re-election, while mayors in Beech Grove, West Lafayette, Greenfield, and Evansville have also declined to seek another term in office.