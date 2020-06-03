What can be learned from the Indiana Primary Election?

INDIANAPOLIS — Votes are still being counted nearly 24 hours after polls closed in Indiana’s first election in which everyone had the option to vote absentee.

Now all eyes turn to the November election.

Tuesday’s Primary Election didn’t come without issues.

Long lines, late ballots, and deadlines got in the way of some Hoosiers casting their vote.

Tuesday’s Primary Election was like nothing Indiana has ever seen.

“I think it went well all things being considered,” said Democratic Party Chair John Zody.

“I think it was a mixed bag and we are still getting details,” said Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer. “We certainly have heard of some problems, especially in Marion County where some absentee ballots didn’t get out early enough.”

Some people said they never got their ballot in the mail. Emily Hodson said she requested it on time, but it never came.

“Obviously, voting is extremely important to me,” said Hodson. “And I knew that no matter what, even though I had not received my ballot, I was going to go anyway.”

She had to wait in line for an hour and a half to vote. Luckily, she had the time but worries about people who didn’t. Hodson hopes this would be fixed in November.

“We want to give everybody the opportunity to vote,” she said.

Anthony Hart said his absentee ballot came in late, so he waited four hours to surrender it to vote in person. He wishes he could have dropped it off after the noon deadline.

“It’s not the post mark even? It’s kind of silly, I can go stand in line ‘til 10 o’clock at night to vote but I have to be there ten hours before that to hand deliver it?”

Democrats say they will continue to push to extend that noon deadline to 6 p.m. as well as extend the no fault absentee rule for the November election.

“More opportunities you can give people to vote in an election, pandemic or not is something democrats are going to push for and continue to push for,” said Zody.

State Republicans said they don’t see a need yet to change the laws for November.

“My expectation as we sit here today is if things continue on that track that we have a fall election according to Indiana law without any adjustments or changes by the election commission,” said Hupfer.

Our Kayla Sullivan asked Governor Eric Holcomb where he stands on this decision Wednesday.

Since the governor and the state health commissioner both said a second wave of COVID-19 is possible, do they see this being extended now to give counties maximum time?

Governor Holcomb said he is leaning toward not extending no fault absentee voting after seeing how in person voting went on Tuesday.

However, that decision has yet to be officially determined by the state election commission.