White House releases infrastructure report; Indiana receives C

INDIANAPOLIS — A newly released assessment by the White House is breaking down where each state stands on the need for infrastructure improvements.

“The American people already know that our infrastructure needs a lot of work,” said Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Indiana received a C- on its infrastructure report card.

“Indiana has historically lowballed its investment in infrastructure, and Hoosiers have saddled that. They’ve taken on that burden on their shoulders,” said Lindsay Haake, Citizens Action Coalition program organizer.

The American Jobs Plan aims to fix highways and bridges, revitalize manufacturing, boost clean energy jobs and invest $100 billion to expand broadband.

The White House report outlines that about 12% of Hoosiers have broadband at slower speeds.

Haake says internet access is now considered a basic essential.

“That $100 billion will stand to really move the needle forward for Americans who are still struggling with connectivity. Hopefully, we’ll see that impact Indiana in a tremendous way,” said Haake.

The report also notes more than 1,100 bridges and nearly 5,500 miles of highway in Indiana are in poor condition.

INDOT responded with a statement saying: “Indiana has a fully-funded 20-year plan for improving and maintaining existing highways”

The report highlights how Indiana would benefit from investments in schools, housing and drinking water. But Republicans say the proposal is too big and too expensive.

“These packages have a few good things, but a lot of awful things, and there are many things that are concerning,” said Victoria Spartz (R).

Congress has yet to put this into a bill format. Until then, things can’t move forward.

“I’m prepared to negotiate as to the extent of my infrastructure project and how we pay for it,” said President Joe Biden.