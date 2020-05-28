Pools at Indiana state parks will remain closed for the 2020 summer season

Campgrounds, inns, restaurants, park offices and nature centers at Indiana state parks are reopening, but not all features will be available to guests this summer.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday the public outdoor swimming pools will remain closed for the 2020 summer season.

The DNR says this is because it would be very difficult to practice social distancing on the confined space of pool decks.

Locations of those closed pools include Mounds, Prophetstown, Turkey Run, McCormick’s Creek, Spring Mill, Brown County, Versailles, Clifty Falls, O’Bannon Woods, Shakamak and Harmonie state parks, and Cagles Mill Lake.

Even with pools closed, the DNR says most beaches are open.

These are located at Pokagon, Potato Creek, Chain O’Lakes, Indiana Dunes, Ouabache, Lincoln, Whitewater Memorial and Summit Lake State Parks; Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA), Mississinewa, Monroe, Patoka, Brookville, Deam and Hardy Lakes; and Starve Hollow SRAs and Ferdinand State Forest.

The beaches at Cagles Mill and Salamonie Lakes will reopen when the currently high water returns to safe levels.