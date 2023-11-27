INDIANAPOLIS — Pop-Tarts, a brand of toaster pastries produced by Kellanova, has introduced an edible mascot.

The mascot will make its debut at the Pop-Tarts Bowl — which was formerly known as the Cheez-It Bowl — on Dec. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The teams competing in this year’s Pop-Tarts Bowl have yet to be announced. College Football Playoff teams and bowl matchups will be decided on Dec. 3.

According to a press release, the mascot will “run around the stadium interacting with fans and, when the final whistle blows, transform into a game-winning snack for the victors.”

The mascots are based on the “Agents of Crazy Good” characters the brand introduced in July. Kellonova describes the Agents of Crazy Good as “an ingenious crew that comes fully frosted and ready to challenge expectations for where the brand can show up next — all while rallying for a chance to be fans’ next snack.”

The 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl will air on ESPN at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 28. The game will feature teams from the ACC and Big 12 conferences.

For updates on Pop-Tarts’ newest mascot and the bowl game, fans can follow @PopTartsBowl on popular platforms like Instagram and TikTok.