Pop Up: Pie at Newfields is a feast for your eyes—and your stomach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new exhibit at Newfields is a feast for your eyes and your stomach.

Pop Up: Pie allows guests to explore the history of pie in America and throughout the world (we can thank 14th-century Rome for the first published recipe—a rye-crusted goat cheese and honey pie).

Of course, there’s also an opportunity for tasting pies. Newfields transformed part of the IMA Galleries into a 1930s-style diner where guests can order a variety of sweet and savory individual pies. Savory options include lamb, chicken, and potato; or, if you’re feeling sweet, ask for sugar cream pie or apple pie with a scoop of ice cream.

The pies showcase the collaborative baking talents of Gallery Pastry Shop and Pots & Pans Pie Co.

Pop Up: Pie will remain open through May 24, and it’s included with general admission.

In addition to the exhibit, there will be some very special events at Newfields for Pi Day.

On Saturday, March 14 from 12 p.m. to 3:14 p.m., guests can enjoy dessert and math tours, write a PiKu (like a haiku but better), and listen to a reading of Sir Cumference & The Dragon of Pi.

There will also be a very special screening of the movie “Waitress” at 5 p.m.