Pop-up vaccine clinic taking place at Indianapolis church

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department is hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic at an Indianapolis Church Saturday and Sunday.

The clinic is taking place at Light of the World Church, located at 4646 N. Michigan Road. Fresh fruits and vegetables including apples, bananas, green peppers, cabbage, onions, white potatoes, carrots, and tomatoes will be provided for free to individuals who receive a vaccine at the clinic.

The clinic is taking place from 9 am until 5 p.m. on Satuday for people 18 and older. On Sunday, the clinic will provide vaccines for youth aged 16-17 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Appointments are still available. Pre-registration is required by visiting lovelwcc.org or calling 317-202-7508.