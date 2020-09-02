Popular Fall attractions continue despite COVID19

INDIANAPOLIS — Many of our fall favorite activities in central Indiana are continuing despite COVID-19. As families look for a sense of normalcy, local orchards and farms are ready to safely accommodate.

This weekend, Stuckey Farm’s fall season begins with the Sunflower Festival. They hope people will purchase tickets online to prevent too many visitors from gathering at the front entrance. You can find more information on their website, stuckeyfarm.com/sunflower-festival-updates.

“It’s kind of awesome that we get to have sunflowers as our first festival because sunflowers go really well with being happy,” Operations Manager Jordan Pierce said.

Down at Beasley’s Orchard, they are showing their appreciation for healthcare workers by offering free combo pass admission to all healthcare workers in any facility. They are also offering 50% off combo pass admission to their immediate family members.

Additionally, the theme of the corn maze this year is “Thank You for Your Relentless Dedication.” They have partnered with Hendricks Regional Health. Beasley’s is also offering new hours this year.

“All our fall activities are normally Friday, Saturday, Sunday but this year we will be having them every single day of the week,” Jim Finley, Agritourism Manager, said.

You can find out more information about Beasley’s Orchard, including their hours, by visiting www.beasleys-orchard.com.

Spencer Farm in Noblesville is anticipating a crowd of 20,000 to 25,000 people during September and October this year. They will not be offering hayrides this year due to social distancing measures but will offer wagons to help with pumpkin picking.

“People are still going to be able to go out to the pumpkin patch,” Owner Kyle Spencer said. “They’re going to be able to drive close to the pumpkin patch.”

You can find out more information about Spencer Farm’s activities by visiting, spencerberryfarm.com.