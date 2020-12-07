Popular Fletcher Place restaurant Milktooth moves to carry-out only

INDIANAPOLIS – One of Indianapolis’ most popular breakfast spots has made the move to carry-out only.

The IndyStar reported Milktooth made the switch over the weekend. It will remain that way until further notice.

It appears to be the latest move by the Fletcher Place restaurant to survive the pandemic. In October, the restaurant reduced its days of service to Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Milktooth has also scaled down its hours under the carry-out only model. It will be only be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

