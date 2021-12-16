Porch pirate steals Hendricks County teen’s Christmas gift for his mom

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager in Hendricks County is now looking for a different gift for his mom after a porch pirate swiped the $500 purse he ordered from his porch.

“I had school and I hadn’t gotten off until maybe 3:15, but it was a Christmas present so I didn’t tell anybody about the package because nothing like this has actually ever happened before,” Tyler Body said.

Body said when he got home from school, he asked his family if anyone had picked up the package. Nobody did and that’s when he checked their home surveillance cameras.

“We saw the UPS driver delivering it and then a couple of minutes later we saw that a car pulled up. It passed our house at first because she backed up and then came to our doorstep and took it,” Body said.

Body said he believes the woman was following the delivery truck because she showed up within 10 minutes of the package being delivered.

“It’s definitely irritating. I just feel like now more than ever it was just a lot with everything that’s been going on,” Body said.

Police said these types of thefts become more prevalent as we get closer to Christmas.

“Around the holidays, that exponential shipping that occurs, it comes with an increased amount of theft there’s no doubt,” said Corporal Chris Nelson with the Brownsburg Police Department.

Nelson said having a package delivered to your house when nobody is home is a risk. But he said there are ways to try and stop porch pirates from getting their hands on your stuff.

“If you know you’re not going to be home, have the item shipped to work or a neighbor or a family member,” Nelson said. “The biggest thing, especially with our technology nowadays, is security cameras. You got doorbell cameras, those things could be purchased so inexpensively, so if you have this happen it gives us kind of a leg up.”

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to try and identify the woman captured on the surveillance video. If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.