For the first time since March 16, Portugal reported zero coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period.

The Portuguese secretary of health called it a “message of hope.”

The number of new deaths had been slowly declining despite small outbreaks in the Lisbon area.

There have been over 51,000 coronavirus cases and around 1,700 deaths in the country since the pandemic started.

The country has a population of 10.2 million.