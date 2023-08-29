INDIANAPOLIS — Here’s a position-by-position breakdown of the Indianapolis Colts’ 53-player roster following Tuesday’s cuts.

One thing to keep in mind: It’s fluid. The Colts sit No. 4 in the waive-claim process and probably will be active.

The current roster shows just three running backs, and Zack Moss’ status for the Sept. 10 opener against Jacksonville is in doubt after he suffered a broken forearm during training camp. Also, it’s unusual the Colts kept just four wide receivers at this point.

(* denotes rookie).

OFFENSE (24)

*Quarterback (3): Anthony Richardson*, Gardner Minshew II, Sam Ehlinger.

*Running back (3): Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Evan Hull*.

*Wide receiver (4): Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs*.

*Tight end (5): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory*.

*Offensive line (9): Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith, Bernhard Raimann, Will Fries, Wesley French, Arlington Hambright, Carter O’Donnell, Blake Freeland*.

DEFENSE (26)

*Line (10): DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, Samson Ebukam, Adetomiwa Adebawore*, McTelvin Agim, Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II.

*Linebacker (6): Shaquille Leonard, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone.

*Cornerback (6): Kenny Moore II, Dallis Flowers, Darrell Baker Jr., Tony Brown, JuJu Brents*, Jaylon Jones*.

*Safety (4): Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Marcel Dabo (international exemption).

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

*Kicker (1): Matt Gay.

*Punter (1): Rigoberto Sanchez.

*Long-snapper (1): Luke Rhodes.

INJURED RESERVE (4)

*C Danny Pinter.

*LB JoJo Domann.

*DE Titus Leo.

*TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM (1)

*RB Jonathan Taylor

COMMISSIONER SUSPENDED LIST (1)

*CB Chris Lammons.

