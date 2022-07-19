LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A transformer exploded at Hoover Dam Tuesday morning, igniting a fire near the Arizona turbine house, a source confirmed.

The Boulder City Fire Department responded to an emergency call at Hoover Dam after a reported fire around 10:30 a.m.

Video circulating on social media showed billowing black smoke seen rising from the dam amid reports of the explosion. According to the Boulder City Fire Department, the fire was put out when crews arrived.

“The fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene. Bureau of Reclamation/Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions,” a tweet from Boulder City Read.

Tours of the dam were paused for about 30 minutes at the time of the fire and have since resumed.

The dam spans across the Arizona-Nevada border and is located about 30 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

There are 17 main turbines in the dam, with nine on the Arizona wing and eight in the Nevada wing. The dam’s generators provide power for Nevada, Arizona, and California.

No details on the cause of the fire have been released and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.