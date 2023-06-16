INDIANAPOLIS — The United State Post Offices announced they will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service and all services will resume on Tuesday, June 20.

Customers requiring postal services can use the Self-Service Kiosk which will be available at select Post Offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps, mailing a parcel, or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail.

To find SSK locations, customers can go to USPS website.

In 2021, President Biden signed legislation on to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, enshrining June 19 as the national day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.