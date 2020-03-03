Postcards to call attention to Indiana’s sexual consent laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- On Thursday, March 5, pink postcards at the Indiana statehouse will call attention to sexual assault in Indiana.

Each card will feature testimony from sexual assault survivors.

Rima Shahid is the executive director of Women4Change. The organization is partnering with

the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking for the event at the Statehouse.

As Shahid explained, Indiana has one of the highest rates of female high school students being sexually assaulted.

"Our hope is to bring awareness to this problem," said Shahid.

According to the law, sex without consent is not currently a crime in Indiana.

"We're really looking to update some of our laws to make sure they're in line with the current times," said Shahid.

People can share their assault stories online to be featured on one of the pink postcards on Thursday.

A rally will be held on Thursday, March 5 at the Statehouse. More than 1,200 postcards will be displayed on a clothesline in the south atrium.

The public is invited to attend.