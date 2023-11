UPDATE (11/25/2023): Power restored after hour long outage in the area early Saturday.

—————————————————————————————————–

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A power outage occurred in the Whitestown and Zionsville area at approximately 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

Crews are working to restore power to the area as quickly as possible.

There is currently no estimation of restoration of power.

This story will be updated with information as it becomes available.