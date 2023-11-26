INDIANAPOLIS — Powerball players in Greenfield should take a close look at their tickets.

According to a Hoosier Lottery press release, a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K located at 2243 N State St. The entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball from Saturday night’s drawing.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 27-33-63-66-68 with a Powerball of 9. Lottery players can check their tickets with the Hoosier Lottery’s mobile app.

Officials encourage all Powerball winners to ensure their tickets are in safe places, consider meeting with financial advisors and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39, per the Hoosier Lottery. The very first jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Indiana in 1992, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot is estimated to hit $352 million ahead of Monday’s drawing. Per the Hoosier Lottery, the odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 25.