SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Seymour, Indiana, ahead of Monday’s drawing.

Hoosier Lottery officials reported that the winning ticket was sold at a Circle K located at 612 E Oak St. The entry matched four of five numbers and the Powerball.

Officials encourage all Powerball winners to ensure their tickets are in safe places, consider meeting with financial advisors and call Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is $196 million.

Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39. The Hoosier State is also home to the nation’s first Powerball winner, according to lottery officials.

Powerball odds are 1 in 25. Lottery players can check their tickets with free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.