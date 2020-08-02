Pray-in held for canal shooting victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A pray-in was held for a young mother who lost her life in a shooting in June.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on July 5th near the canal downtown. The search for the shooter is still underway.

Jessica Doty-Whitaker’s family says the shooting started when the suspect’s group shouted black lives matter and either she or someone in her group replied all lives matter.

Both sides realized they were armed, and nothing happened immediately. Minutes later, the shooter opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran off.

On Saturday, Reverend Mark Powell showed up near the scene of the shooting asking for help in finding her killer.

“Every life is precious to God. We are all God’s children as a pastor I live by that code of life, I believe in it and I’ll preach it until the day I die, Powell said. “We have to get away from the divisions in the United States and we are much better than this as a people.”

Police recently released video from around the time of the shooting. They hope the video can help find the person responsible.

Detectives want to talk to anyone who was in the area, or anyone with information about this case.