Pregnancy and Covid vaccine concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — Many pregnant women are asking questions about the Covid-19 vaccine and the effects it could have on a newborn. Dr. Caroline Rouse with Riley Children’s Health answers some of those questions.
The Hamilton County Health Department is hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday, December 8th where doctors will take questions from expecting parents. It starts at 6:30 pm.

