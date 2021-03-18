Pregnant women eligible to get vaccinated in Indiana, Doctors suggest it

INDIANAPOLIS – Pregnant women can get vaccinated here in Indiana if they want to and doctors are suggesting it. That’s because data shows that pregnant women are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

There are so many things pregnant women have to prepare for, and it’s safe to say a pandemic isn’t on that list.

“This is my first pregnancy, so for me I don’t have anything to compare it to. But it has been tough,” said Jenny Gough, an expecting mother.

Gough is due at the end of March. Just a few weeks until she meets her little girl, she learned she’s now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“At this point, I will probably make it through,” said Gough, “While somebody who is at 25-30 weeks they might really be contemplating that decision. For me, it’s a little bit different.”





Jenny’s going to wait until after she gives birth to get it. Still doctors are encouraging pregnant patients to go ahead and get the vaccine.

“Obviously it’s an individual decision,” said Dr. Chemen Neal, an OBGYN at IU Health.

She’s suggesting the vaccine to her patients since pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized and end up in the ICU if they get the virus.

She says the vaccine is safe.

“The technology and the safety of the vaccine has been proven and established way before this pandemic,” Dr. Neal added.

She knows some women are concerned it could cause fertility issues.

“There hasn’t been enough time to show that,” said Neal, “So that is a myth and completely unfounded.”

Dr. Neal wants women to focus on the facts.

“There’s no reason to think that this vaccine would be any different from any of the other vaccines that we give,” said Neal.

If you’re pregnant and weighing the option of the COVID-19 vaccine, you should talk with your personal doctor or OBGYN to see what’s best for you.