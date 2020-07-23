Preliminary autopsy shows Fort Hood soldier drowned

BELL COUNTY, Texas- The autopsy of a Fort Hood solider who was found dead confirms he drowned.

Deputies were alerted by fisherman of what they believed seemed to be a body.

The body of PFC Mejhor Morta was found in Stillhouse Hallow Lake Dam on Friday, July 17, 2020.

An autopsy was order by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin.

Preliminary autopsy shows the cause of death to be consistent with a drowning, but at this time, a full autopsy report has not been completed or released by the medical Examiner’s Office in Dallas, Texas.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department continues their investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.