INDIANAPOLIS — Power outages impacted more than 2,000 people this weekend. With frigid temperatures expected to continue, it’s not out of the question we could see a few more.

Just short of 2,500 homes lost power Sunday evening just east of downtown Indianapolis. In these single-digit temperatures, a loss of power can turn from an inconvenience to dangerous.

“This weekend, the storms brought in high winds, gusty winds that brought trees down on some of our wires,” said Kelly Young, with AES Indiana.

Young said the power outages haven’t been as bad as they expected considering the winter weather the area has gotten.

“AES Indiana crews are working around the clock to make sure they can keep the power on,” Young said. “If the power does go out, they are working quickly and safely to restore that power in these frigid temperatures.”

By 12 p.m. on Monday. there were only a handful of small outages to report, but if your power does go out during these freezing temps – you need to be prepared.

”A lot of layers, gloves, hats, try not to open up doors, windows, keep everything closed as much as you can to keep that heat in the house as long as you can,” said Tim Griffin with the Carmel Fire Dept.

Griffin said other ways of heating your home can be dangerous, candles should not be used.

”You can be in the room with them, around that candle, but if you walk out of that room you need to put it out,” Griffin said.

If you have a fireplace, Griffin said you should not use it unless you have had it checked by a chimney sweep recently.

If your power goes out, Griffin said the best thing you can do is leave. Head to a shelter, hotel or friend or family’s home to stay in the warmth.

Griffin said you should also be doing the classics — letting your faucets drip overnight and leaving your cabinets open to let warm air in. Griffin said frozen pipes could go unnoticed for days.

”We won’t start to go out on a lot of burst pipes until a day or two after it starts to thaw, that first day it starts to warm up a little bit,” Griffin said.

Griffin said even the firefighters leave their firehoses on a drip when they’re out fighting a fire.

”We’ve got to leave all of our hoses on a trickle or they will freeze,” Griffin said.

If you’re using a space heater to stay warm, Griffin said you need to keep a close eye on it and make sure to plug it directly into the wall.

”They’re not meant to be plugged into the extension cord and into the wall,” Griffin said. “Those extension cords can start to heat up and cause a fire.”

If you do lose power, Young said to call AES Indiana right away, don’t just assume your neighbors are going to do it. The same goes for if you see a downed power line.