INDIANAPOLIS – The coldest weekend of the season is upon us as temperatures drop into the single digits.

“It’s not a good feeling to be chilly and everything like that,” said Bylinda Lowery, an Indianapolis resident.

Lowery is one of many Indianapolis residents getting ready for one of the first wintry weekends in the city in a long time.

“That’s why you see me at the grocery store right now,” she said. “Because I want to bunker down over that time. It’s going to be too cold to go out with ice and things of that nature. Safety first!”

Doctors at Eskenazi Health agree the best thing you can do when it gets as cold as it will be is to limit your time outdoors significantly when wind chills drop to the negatives.

“The lower the windchill, the faster you get frostbite,” said Dr. Tyler Stepsis, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Eskenazi Health. “Typically it’s in areas that have less blood flow, so you think about hands and fingers, toes and feet, ears especially ear tips and tip of the nose that kind of thing.”

Some of the best things to remember to avoid this is to always dress in layers and ensure your entire body is covered so your skin is not exposed to the bitter cold. Staying dry is also essential, as wet skin leads to quicker frostbite.

“Initially, you’ll have kind of a red, warm, tingly sensation to your skin then that skin will become numb,” Dr. Stepsis said. “Then you’ll begin to see things like a decrease in movement of the fingers, toes, and depending on where we start to see it, sometimes you can start to see blistering, and that blistering can actually turn into what we call hemorrhaging, having a lot of blood behind it and eventually that skin starts to die off.”

Primarily for kids playing outside, ensure they are dressed appropriately and limit their time in the cold.

“Invite your kids in for hot chocolate or whatever you want to do to try and get them warm,” Dr. Stepsis said. “I don’t know a whole lot of kids who would say no to hot chocolate.”

As you are keeping your eyes on the younger ones, also make sure your elderly friends and neighbors are prepared, too.

“It’s a lot easier for older folks to get cold,” Dr. Stepsis said. “The blood vessels are not as reactive when we get older and the arteries start to harden a little bit, that kind of things and it’s harder for our elderly neighbors and friends to constrict those blood vessels and to keep warmer blood closer to the center of their mass to keep themselves warmer. It’s one of those things that making sure if they got a heater, make sure it works. Make sure they have plenty of blankets and stuff.”

And as the temperatures continue to drop, it’s also essential to keep an eye out for your pets!

“The message we are trying to get out to the public is please bring your dog inside,” said Darcie Kurtz, the Executive Director of FIDO – Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside. “It’s a legal requirement, and they may not survive it if they are out day and night in these extreme temperatures coming up.”

In Indianapolis, an ordinance protects dogs in extreme weather when temperatures drop to 20 degrees or below; the law requires that they be brought inside a temperature-controlled building between 40 and 80 degrees.

The most important thing is to limit the time your furry friends stay outside. Keep their walks short and backyard time to a minimum, especially at night. When you are outside with your pet, there are a few signs to look out for if they are becoming too cold. They include shivering, muscle stiffness, and difficulty walking. For example, if you see your dog lifting its paws a lot, that may be a sign that your dog is becoming hypothermic.

“The worst case scenario is that the dog might not make it through this cold weather, and we have seen that in previous winters where dogs have died of hypothermia in extreme weather,” Kurtz said. “That’s why we are trying to get the word out.”

FIDO and Indianapolis Animal Care Service team members will be doing extreme weather checks through next week, looking for animals left outside and helping them.