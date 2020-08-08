President Trump hosting news conference at New Jersey golf club, expected to sign executive orders

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is hosting another press briefing at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club where he is expected to sign executive orders tied to the stalled Capitol Hill negotiations on an economic stimulus package and unemployment insurance.

The news briefing comes after White House aides suggested Friday that the president might sign executive orders to bypass the stalled negotiations about the next round of economic assistance during the pandemic.

On Friday, negotiations stalled, with Democrats and Trump administration officials walking away after talks broke down. White House negotiators Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said they were recommending Trump move ahead with a series of executive orders.

Trump said Friday the actions would include a payroll tax deferment, extending unemployment benefits, extending an eviction moratorium and deferring student loan payments and forgiving their interest.

Trump said “they’re talking about” deferring the payroll tax until the end of the year. “And I can extend it at a certain period … and it will be retroactive until July 1,” he said. “I’m going to enhance unemployment benefits through the end of the year,” he added, without specifying any amount.

The executive orders are expected to meet fierce resistance from Democrats who plan to challenge them in court. Democrats warn that executive action taken will be insufficient to address the extent of the economic and public health crisis faced by Americans during the pandemic.

The lack of progress Friday followed a familiar pattern for negotiators who, despite roughly 20 hours of meetings, have struggled to agree even on the scope of the problem at hand. Now, Democrats and Republicans will have to make their arguments to an American public demanding more relief just three months from an election.