President Trump hosting press conference from White House briefing room

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump is hosting a news conference from the White House briefing room Wednesday.
The news conference will be hosted in the video player above.
This article will be updated after the news conference is complete.
by: FOX59 WebPosted: / Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump is hosting a news conference from the White House briefing room Wednesday.
The news conference will be hosted in the video player above.
This article will be updated after the news conference is complete.