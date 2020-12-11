President Trump’s supporters asked to help buy his childhood home

President Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York City is now for sale, and realtors want the president’s supporters to stake their claim.

The five-bedroom English tudor style house is located in the Queens neighborhood of “Jamaica Estates” and has an asking price of $3 million.

The real estate company behind the listing is asking supporters of President Trump to donate to a Go-Fund-Me page. Once the donations reach the $3 million mark, the plan is for the property to be donated to the president as a parting gift for when he leaves office in January.

“It’s more likely that three million people will pay $1 or a million people will pay $3 or 300,000 people will pay $10, than one person paying $3 million,” explained Misha Haghani of Paramount Realty USA.

Officials say the president can then do as he pleases with the home. He is open to either donate it to a family or to charity. It could also be turned into a museum.