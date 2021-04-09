‘Pretty tough little guy’: Huntertown firefighters free boy’s finger from steel washer

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — The Huntertown Fire Department made a “once in a blue moon” rescue Thursday which required both precision and technology.

A six-year-old boy had his finger stuck in a grade eight steel washer, “one of the hardest steels there is,” according to Fire Chief Robert Boren.

The family spent a couple hours unsuccessfully working to remove the washer before heading to the station. Firefighters used ice to reduce the swelling then a pneumatic die grinder to cut the washer. They sprayed water to reduce the sparks and covered the boy in a fire blanket.

“Never once did we see a tear. He was a pretty tough little guy,” Boren adds.

Firefighters slid a spoon handle between the washer and the boy’s finger to ensure they didn’t cut too far.

Boren was glad the department had the experience and equipment to help. “If you have this on your truck and you’ve paid for it and you’re able to help save someone like this, then it’s well worth the purchase.”

The procedure took about 30 minutes.