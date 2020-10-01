Preventing suicides, the 2nd leading cause of death for kids

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and in 2020, the focus on mental health has been heightened as the world deals with a pandemic, COVID-19.

Across Indiana, officials and doctors say they’ve seen an increased need for mental health services—and among those in need are our kids!

FOX59’s Beairshelle Edmé found in 2018, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) found it was the second leading cause of death for American kids and teens.

So Edmé had a conversation in three different panels. The first includes people who attempted suicide or planned to kill themselves as kids plus a father who lost his teen daughter to suicide

The second panel deals with how to discuss suicide with kids and to catch the signs. The Indiana experts include an ER pediatrician, child psychiatrist, suicide hotline operator, and mental health advocates. The third, and final panel, includes these experts’ discussions on social media, bullying, and suicide.

These are difficult discussions so if at any time you need a break, please take one.

If you feel suicidal, there is help. You are not alone!

You can call 800-273-8255 or text “IN” to 741741. You can also visit, https://www.in.gov/issp/

Thank you to our panelists

1st panel

Sarah Wood, a Hoosier who planned her suicide in middle school

TaMara Breeding-Goode, a Hoosier suicide attempt survivor, and president of Project W.I.N.G.S Mental and Spiritual Health Ministry

Mike Riekhof, a Hoosier father whose daughter, Peyton, died by suicided, and founder of Peyton Foundation

2nd and 3rd panel

Dr. Tyler Arnold, Riley Hospital, Emergency Room

Alice Jordan-Miles, the Indiana Suicide Prevention Network

Mike Dunn, Families First Suicide Hotline Operator

Dave Berman, Mental Health of America Indiana

Dr. Melissa Butler, Riley Hospital, Psychiatry Department

Jason Murray, Indiana Department of Education & Former FSSA staffer