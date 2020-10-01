Preventing suicides, the 2nd leading cause of death for kids

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and in 2020, the focus on mental health has been heightened as the world deals with a pandemic, COVID-19.
Across Indiana, officials and doctors say they’ve seen an increased need for mental health services—and among those in need are our kids!
FOX59’s Beairshelle Edmé found in 2018, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) found it was the second leading cause of death for American kids and teens.
So Edmé had a conversation in three different panels. The first includes people who attempted suicide or planned to kill themselves as kids plus a father who lost his teen daughter to suicide
The second panel deals with how to discuss suicide with kids and to catch the signs. The Indiana experts include an ER pediatrician, child psychiatrist, suicide hotline operator, and mental health advocates. The third, and final panel, includes these experts’ discussions on social media, bullying, and suicide.
These are difficult discussions so if at any time you need a break, please take one.
If you feel suicidal, there is help. You are not alone!
You can call 800-273-8255 or text “IN” to 741741. You can also visit, https://www.in.gov/issp/
Thank you to our panelists
1st panel
- Sarah Wood, a Hoosier who planned her suicide in middle school
- TaMara Breeding-Goode, a Hoosier suicide attempt survivor, and president of Project W.I.N.G.S Mental and Spiritual Health Ministry
- Mike Riekhof, a Hoosier father whose daughter, Peyton, died by suicided, and founder of Peyton Foundation
2nd and 3rd panel
- Dr. Tyler Arnold, Riley Hospital, Emergency Room
- Alice Jordan-Miles, the Indiana Suicide Prevention Network
- Mike Dunn, Families First Suicide Hotline Operator
- Dave Berman, Mental Health of America Indiana
- Dr. Melissa Butler, Riley Hospital, Psychiatry Department
- Jason Murray, Indiana Department of Education & Former FSSA staffer