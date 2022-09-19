DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Richmond Police Department along with other agencies escorted Officer Seara Burton back home from Dayton on Monday afternoon.

The escort was scheduled to leave the Dayton area at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The route took I-75 North from Dayton to I-70 West to Richmond. Once the escort reached Richmond, it followed U.S. 40 from the interstate to North 5th Street, passing Officer Burton’s police car, and then onto East Main Street. From there it went back onto U.S. 40 to Doan & Mills Funeral Home located at 790 West National Rd.

Richmond Capt. Curt Leverton said, “Members of the Richmond Police Department, along with Seara’s family and friends would like to express their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support from the Richmond Community and beyond during these difficult times.”

Once funeral arrangements have been finalized, they will be released.