Program helping Indy nonprofits access PPE funds

INDIANAPOLIS — Nonprofit organizations can get grants for PPE through a nonprofit restart program.

The United Way of Central Indiana and the City of Indianapolis partnered for the program. Organizations can get grants between $200 and $5,000 for reimbursement of personal protective equipment purchases, disinfectant products and capital improvements needed to maintain safety measures for social distancing.

“As our city continues the re-opening process, residents will be seeking out more of the local nonprofit organizations that keep our community together,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “I encourage any Marion County 501(c) (3) nonprofit to apply for these funds, to protect the health of employees and residents while they administer and use these crucial services.”

Eligible nonprofit applicants must meet the following requirements:

Nonprofit must be located in Marion County

Nonprofit must have achieved a 501(c)(3) status from the state of Indiana prior to February 15, 2020

Nonprofit must have purchased PPE and other health and safety items as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and submit all receipts to receive a grant

Purchases must have occurred between March 16-August 15, 2020

To apply, visit nonprofitrestart.com.