Program provides bikes to Speedway students

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Some kids at Wheeler Elementary are a bit more mobile thanks to a gift of bikes, helmets, and locks.

The Dakich Cycles for the City program visited the school to give away 75 bicycles to students.

Dan and Leigh Dakich were inspired by a few children they saw riding bikes while their friend walked. They decided to help make a change and, using Dan’s sports radio show as a launching point, started an outreach effort to help buy bicycles for local youth. They admit it was tough to start.

“At first we had a hard time even finding people to let us know who the kids were,” Leigh said. “But with the connections that Indiana Sports Corp has, Molly has been fantastic at that she has so many connections with the youth programs across the city, it’s been easier to actually find those kids that need bikes.”

Geoff Mahan, a 6th grade teacher at Wheeler Elementary said the ability to give a bike to someone who might not otherwise have the opportunity is special.

“It’s always great to see kids be super exicted and appretiative of things that a lot of people take for granted,” Mahan said. “As a kid, I always had a bike. I never even thought twice it was always just a part of being a kid to have a bike, that’s not the same for everyone.”

The program has grown so much that they’re planning to do two more deliveries this year. Meaning they’ll have donated close to 300 bikes. If you want to help or know of a group that needs the bike, visit the Indiana Sports Corp website.