Program to support young Hoosiers experiencing homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS – A new program is providing help for Hoosier youth experiencing homelessness.

Lutheran Child and Family Services broke ground on Pando Aspen Grove of Community Heights. This is a permanent supportive housing project. It will support people 18-24.

The facility will feature 30 one-bedroom apartments, an on-site food pantry and access to supportive services to connect with educational and employment resources, healthcare and legal aid.

“We really think this is a very necessary extension of services to children who are older than the ones we serve across the street, who are hit with abuse, neglect and behavioral issues,” ,Bob Kassing, president of the Foundation for Lutheran Child and Family Services said. “Over here, it’s a housing first project, which means they get to be there, and we provide services, but they’re voluntary and we hope that they’ll take them to heart.”

Young adults who aged out of foster care and the child welfare system will get first priority.