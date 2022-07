Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillators in Adam’s Memory) is a national organization with the goal of saving lives through advocacy, education, preparedness and collaboration to prevent sudden cardiac death. Dr. Adam Kean is a cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Riley Children’s Health. He shares information on how about your child’s safety when it comes to school sports. You can also find more information on the Project ADAM website.

