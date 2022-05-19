INDIANAPOLIS — If you received a coffee cup from a company as a promotional product, you may want to take a closer look. Around 2,500 cups are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves 15-ounce coffee cups distributed by Moderne Glass Company. They were sold as promotional products with the company names printed on them.

The recall was initiated after the company received six reports of cups cracking after pouring hot water into them. No injuries have been reported.

The cups are black on the outside and white on the inside. They measure about 4 inches high and 3 inches wide. Model number 71500-White is printed on the bottom of the cups.

Anyone with the recalled coffee cup should contact Moderne Glass Company for a full refund. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.