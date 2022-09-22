CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — Promotional mugs sold this year are being recalled because they can break when hot liquid is poured into them.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Accompany USA Ceramic Mugs with Cork Bottoms sold as and/or given out for free as promotional products with company or other logos.

The recall was initiated after the company got a report of the mug breaking after hot liquid was poured into it. No injuries have been reported.

The ceramic mugs are white with cork bottoms. They measure about four inches high and four inches wide.

Recalled Accompany USA Ceramic Mugs in black with cork bottoms

Recalled Accompany USA Ceramic Mugs in white with cork bottoms Photos//CPSC

The recalled mugs were sold online from February through August 2022.

Anyone with the recalled mug should stop using it and contact Accompany USA for a full refund.