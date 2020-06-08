Proposal would declare racism a public health crisis in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis City-County Council will hear a proposal Monday night to declare racism a public health crisis in Marion County.

The special resolution, authored by Council President, Vop Osili, is on the agenda for the council’s meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. Proposal 182 is expected to be a continuation of a February resolution that aimed to address racial inequities in the city.

Public health officials say African-Americans have less access to quality health care, healthy food choices and mental health services. The Harvard University School of Public Health recently noted that police-related violence killed black Americans at the three times the rate as white Americans.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said Monday the racial disparities have been highlighted over the last few months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our black and brown residents have been burdened by access to food, access to health care, and a prevalence of preexisting conditions,” Hogsett said.

“It is indeed a public health crisis, and it is among the very top of the list,” Hogsett continued.

Indianapolis Chief Deputy Mayor Tim Cook said Mayor Hogsett’s signature was already on the proposal.

Faith in Indiana spokesperson Sa’Ra Skipper applauded the proposed declaration, while still awaiting more specifics on what it will do for the community. She said she lives in a food desert near 38th Street and Post Road, and her mother is in a similar situation.

“My mom lives right up the street, 46th and Arlington, food desert,” Skipper said. “But we can go on Allisonville Road, or on Binford, or we can go further down Pendleton Pike and we can see there’s grocery stores.”

Aside from physical health, Skipper hopes the resolution will also address the mental and emotional health of African Americans in Indianapolis.

“It is exhausting to be black,” she said. “It is exhausting to have black or brown skin just because you never know who may look at you as a threat.”