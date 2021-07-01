Prosecutor: Deputy in White County shooting acted appropriately

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A White County prosecutor will not file charges against the deputy involved in an officer-involved shooting.

The Indiana State Police said White County Prosecutor Robert Guy reviewed the case on June 25 and determined that the deputy involved in the shooting acted appropriately, and the actions he took were necessary to defend his own life, as well as the lives of his fellow officers.

This comes after a shooting on June 15 involving law enforcement and a man they were serving an arrest warrant on.

Deputies with the White County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene to find the man, who retreated into the residence he was at. Deputies entered the residence and there was an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and the man.

A Wolcott Town Marshal and the man were both struck by gunfire. Deputies began rendering aid until EMS arrived. While the town marshal was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the man police were serving the warrent on died at the hospital.